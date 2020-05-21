Rodan + Fields: Accelerating innovation within premium skincare

(Norwich, UK, 16/07/2018) – One of the fastest growing Beauty and Personal Care brands in North America and Canada, Rodan + Fields continues to remain committed to launching innovative, dermatology-inspired skincare products backed by clinical results.

Founded by world-renowned dermatologists, Dr Katie Rodan and Dr Kathy Fields, the company has grown at a rate of 60% or more over the last 10 years. To counteract such exponential growth, an exclusive interview with Bryan Wayda, Chief Supply Chain Service Officer, has illuminated some of the complexities the iconic brand routinely tackles, as the business has worked to transform its supply chain capabilities to guarantee the delivery of world-class products and subsequent customer satisfaction for the future.

“We are continually looking at how to get to the market faster. We have relocated our distribution point from Dallas to Ohio to put us closer to our center of gravity for customers,” he says.

“Everybody expects everything faster than they ever did before, and so we've made a strategic move to put a warehouse within 50 miles of our customers and get products out faster.”

Responsible for Rodan + Fields’ end to end supply chain operations, dealing directly with consultants and customers, as well as the product management for new products, Wayda has also streamlined the commercialization and industrialization of existing products whilst bringing new, customer-led products to life.

“Our products are fairly technical and highly active with the types of ingredients and formulas used. So, for our organization it's been a big change, digging into that mindset of bringing out new products quickly, bringing them to market and commercializing them in a really strong way. It's been part of the culture shift of how we operate the business,” he explains.

