“Saving hospitals, saving jobs, saving lives”: Will Conaway on Prime Healthcare’s digital transformation

(Norwich, UK, 16/09/2019)

In an exclusive interview, Will Conaway, the Chief Information Officer and Vice President of Technology at Prime Healthcare, shares how the company has saved hospitals through its continuous digital transformation.

“When you consider that Prime Healthcare has gone from one hospital in 2001 to 45 in 2019, you can clearly see this is part of the organization’s culture and DNA,” says Conaway, “Compared to 2001, Prime Healthcare’s customers have nearly unlimited access to information, and they are much more informed about their healthcare needs and expectations.”

“Patients today tend to be more active in their healthcare. As with any industry, the needs of the customer will drive changes, but at times IT in healthcare can't deliver to meet those expectations as quickly as would be desired due to many external forces.”

He also shares his insights and predictions into the future of both the company and the industry: “To say the sky's the limit for healthcare technology would be limiting. We are very fortunate from a corporate level to have CMOs who are very interested and active in technology.”

"There is promising evidence with this technology in pain management, and many experts see VR as a US$4bn business by the end of 2020.”

