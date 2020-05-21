The September issue of Business Review USA & Canada is now live

Business Review USA & Canada is pleased to announce that September’s special green issue is now live.

Increasingly as the world modernizes and requirements change, sustainability is a focus for individuals and businesses alike; consumers place a great deal of importance and trust in greener companies. As such, across all of our brands, September is sustainability month.

In this issue, Richard Restuccia, VP at Jain Irrigation, tells us all about smart irrigation controllers and sustainable agriculture. We also feature an interview with Michael Collinson, CEO Canadian innovator Bee Vectoring Technology, about his work towards commercializing a unique crop protection solution. In addition, September’s list is America’s top 10 greenest companies, and how each of them achieved this accolade.

September’s profiles include Alterra Power’s Jimmie Creek Hydroelectric Project, a renewable power facility in British Columbia; Halliburton, which discusses its contribution to Canada’s energy mix and extensive supply chain; S2NRG's ambitious plans to solve the renewable energy gap; and Ames Construction's USA Parkway Project.

Read the latest issue and join in the discussion on Twitter.