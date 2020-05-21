SigmaPoint Technologies is digitally transforming electronics manufacturing in North America

(Norwich, UK, 6/11/2018)

Canadian provider of electronics and manufacturing services (EMS) SigmaPoint has been featured in Business Chief, Gigabit and Supply Chain Digital magazines, exclusively discussing its digital manufacturing journey.

Sylvain Duval, SigmaPoint’s Director of Customer Experience, and Leah Slaughter, the company’s Vice President of Supply Chain, spoke to the publications about how SigmaPoint has refined its lean manufacturing practices over the past decade, and is now on a journey to a truly disruptive supply chain solution, utilising the latest technological advancements to improve operational efficiency and service across all aspects of the business.

“SigmaPoint is trying to build the EMS global supply chain of the future,” commented Duval. “We are putting together the building blocks so that we can maintain our competitive advantage and enable our original equipment manufacturing (OEM) customers to bring back their projects from Asia to North America.”

Slaughter meanwhile discussed the impact of technological advancements such as AI and machine learning which are set to bring huge competitive advantages within the supply chain. By 2022, the business aims to comprehensively automate its supply chain.

You can read more about SigmaPoint’s journey in the magazine.