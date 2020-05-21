Simon Fraser University featured in Business Chief Canada

(Norwich, UK 06/08/2019)

This month’s editions of disruptive digital publications Business Chief Canada feature an in-depth, exclusive interview with Candace Le Roy, Director of Sustainability at Simon Fraser University (SFU).

The Province of British Columbia is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions to 80% below 2007 levels by 2050 and, in 2011, its capital Vancouver, home to SFU, set the goal of becoming the greenest city in the world by 2020. SFU is a partner in these broader goals.

Le Roy spoke with editor John O’Hanlon about the SFU Sustainability Office’s ongoing efforts to help the university develop and implement sustainability plans and policies. These plans are being developed with the recognition that sustainability work broadly - and climate action specifically - cannot be done without addressing social inequities, racism, reconciliation and partnership with local Indigenous nations.

“We recently finalised our 20-year Sustainability Vision, which identifies 20 strategic goals following a year-long community engagement progress involving all University stakeholder groups: thousands of people took part from students up to the Board. Everything we do in the Sustainability Office is in collaboration and partnership with the faculty, staff, students, and communities we are embedded in. Sustainability at SFU is a shared responsibility and a joint effort. Our office merely facilitates this joint effort so that it is coordinated, connected, and inclusive.”

