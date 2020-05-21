Taking a look at UCSF Health’s automated, robotic-enabled supply chain

(Norwich, UK, 10/08/2018)

The Director of Supply Chain Operations at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) Health speaks exclusively to the USA edition of Business Chief magazine.

The UCSF Medical Center was recently named among the nation’s premier medical institutions for the 17th consecutive year, standing as the fifth best hospital in the county and the top-ranked hospital in California, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2017-2018 Best Hospitals survey.

Behind the scenes, its supply chain team is responsible for a wide range of services that help to strengthen the scope of patient care.

Today, by investing in robotics, automation, new processes and more, UCSF Health’s supply chain team is setting new standards for the sector.

“Thanks to robotics we've been able to keep our employees in an area where they're most needed. They're able to deal with clinicians rather than doing menial tasks that robots can do,” said Jake Limbert.

“We’re driving staff engagement, ensuring that they have a voice and making sure that they feel empowered to make decisions and allowing them to feel like they are part of a supply chain that provides the best care.”

