(Norwich, UK, 12/11/2019)

UK-based digital media company BizClik Media has published the ‘TELUS Digital: Integrating resources to drive customer value’ company report.

As digitalisation accelerates for companies around the globe, some are taking advantage of the opportunity to drive digital transformation, both internally and externally, through the realisation of dedicated business units. Canadian telecommunications giant TELUS is one such pioneer, with its transformative spin-off TELUS Digital generating incredible results for both TELUS and its customers.

“The journey started around seven years ago, and the foundation of the team was built around building up our web presence with TELUS.com,” says Ryan Kardish, Manager of the Digital Platform Evolution with TELUS Digital and experienced in the AI and analytics spaces. “In the modern world of telecom, you’re seeing customer demands and preferences, shift towards self-serve digital experiences, especially in the research and learn phase of their journey. The question was: how can we improve the customer engagement with the breadth of products and services that TELUS can offer through the digital channel? I see that as ground zero to the digital transformation story.”

Steve Choi, Manager of Data Products at TELUS Digital, adds that catering to this shifting landscape necessitated the birth of the dedicated digital arm. “In the past, we didn’t have the right organisational structure to support the transformation,” he says. “That’s why there was this idea to spin off the digital group as a way to incubate new ways of working with an agile approach to delivering value, iterating quickly, and being able to experiment.”

