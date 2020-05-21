Terracon features in Business Chief North America

(Norwich, UK, 5/10/2018)

Partnering with some of the biggest industry players, Terracon looks set to define the future of wind power generation.

Terracon has been delivering consulting engineering services to clients for more than 50 years. The company, based in Olathe, Kansas, is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm that provides environmental, facilities, geotechnical and materials services across a number of strategic business sectors, including power generation, oil and gas, transportation and facilities.

It is this power generation market, particularly wind power generation, that is currently experiencing significant growth like never before.

For Blair Loftis, vice president and National Director, Power Generation & Transmission at Terracon, key to this growth has been the impending expiration of the production tax credit in 2019. This means that companies constructing wind facilities from 2019 onwards will receive a lower tax incentive than in previous years.

“The existing production tax credit (PTC) expires in 2019 and this is forcing a number of companies to find ways to fill the incentive gap,” says Loftis. “In losing those tax incentives, more and more companies are now seeking out ways to reduce capital costs.

“That’s what we are doing at Terracon, we are working with these large companies and we are providing innovative solutions that helps reduce those costs.”

Read the full feature at https://www.businesschief.com/