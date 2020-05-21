Tivity Health: Digitally transforming healthcare solutions

(Norwich, UK, 11/13/2019)

Founded in 1981, Tivity Health is a leading provider of healthcare solutions for fitness, nutrition and social isolation. “Tivity Health works hand-in-hand with its members, clients, partners and customers to create everyday opportunities for long-lasting health and vitality,” says Paul Edmisten, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer.

Formerly known as Healthways, Tivity Health was “among the boutique darlings of the Nashville healthcare community, focused on disease management in the early years and transitioned to total population health and well-being,” comments Edmisten.

In the summer of 2015, Edmisten became involved with the company following Alvarez and Marsal’s partnership with Healthways to restructure the company and to set a course for the future.

“As I partnered with the executive management team, the board and Donato Tramuto, CEO of Healthways – and today CEO of Tivity Health – as the newly appointed CIO, we eliminated tens of millions of dollars in operating expenses, and ultimately landed on three options to move the company forward.”

Small parts of the business were sold leading up to July 2016 and in January 2017, Healthways rebranded as Tivity Health. Since the divestiture, Tivity Health has evolved transforming its people, processes and technology to enable a robust B2C data and technology stack that align with Tivity Health’s strategy and objectives. Edmisten highlights that, in order to align the mission, mindset and operating model of Tivity Health, the company had to transform the way they defined, delivered and engineered its products to create the desired consumer experience. Donato Tramuto, CEO of Tivity Health shared that “Paul Edmisten played a key strategic role during our transformation of Tivity Health. His pragmatic and transformational leadership has helped our company adopt a product, data-centric and consumer-driven culture within Tivity Health.”

