USA Edition of Business Chief speaks to T-Mobile’s Chad Wilkerson regarding the company’s sustainability programme

(Norwich, UK, 07/12/2018)

Business Chief USA speaks to Chad Wilkerson, Director, Sustainability & Infrastructure Sourcing at T-Mobile regarding the telecommunications giant’s ambition to use 100% renewable energy for all its operations in three years’ time…

T-Mobile has an ambition: the telco giant aims to be using 100% renewable energy for all its operations by 2021. As sustainability dominates the thoughts of many industry leaders as well as their clients and customers, for a company as large and expansive as T-Mobile, which covers manufacturing, IT, construction and much more, ambitions as bold as these require an agile and strategic approach that will cause as little disruption to its day-to-day operations as possible. Chad Wilkerson, Director, Sustainability & Infrastructure Sourcing at T-Mobile, is the man entrusted with delivering this program – we caught up with Wilkerson at his Dallas office to find out more.

“I get to lead a great team of people that are doing things differently in energy sustainability across T-Mobile,” he explains. “With RE100 and our commitment to be powered by 100% green energy by 2021, we’re not just buying green energy, but taking a whole systems approach to sustainability. For example, we’re working to make sure our operations are as energy efficient as possible, we’re working to decrease our carbon footprint and we’re supporting third parties like the Nature Conservancy to promote a low-carbon, clean energy future. Our goal is to make an impact on the whole sustainability realm – and lead the wireless industry in this area. At T-Mobile we want to make the biggest impact we can, not just in the environmental space but really, in everything we do – that is the Un-carrier way.”

