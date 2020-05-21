Walbar: An engine of growth and operational efficiency

(Norwich, UK, 6/11/2018)

Tim Grein, President of Walbar, discusses the transformation the company has experienced over the past two years as it has overcome delivery, supply chain, manufacturing and quality issues to become both a world-class and a low-cost partner to its aerospace clients.

“With our capabilities, combined with a competitive cost structure in Mexico, the opportunities for Walbar are tremendous,” says Mr. Grein.

Grein fully supports the aspiration of Walbar’s Senior Management Team, expressed six months after the transformation started: that Walbar will grow to become one of the largest independent engine component manufacturers in the world.

However, Grein believes the current scope of work was a challenge that needed to be addressed. “I think part of being successful in the aerospace world is focusing on what you're good at and avoiding distractions outside of your core competencies,” asserts Grein.

“We quickly highlighted a few groups of parts that were either priced incorrectly or deemed to be not our core competency and we engaged our customers to make some changes. The customers could see our quality and delivery improvements and they started to work with us to help us get out of those loss-making parts.”

You can read more about Walbar’s journey in the magazine.