WSIB: seamless customer journeys and digital readiness

(Norwich, UK, 12/11/2019)

BizClik Media announces the publications of its company profile on the Ontario Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) in the December 2019 issues of Business Chief Canada magazine.

Workers in Ontario benefit from legislation mandating employers to provide workplace insurance for all employees, necessitating an organisation that can provide such cover. The Workplace Safety and Insurance Board is the provider in question, and one might wonder why a state-mandated company would take on challenges of digital transformation without a competitive imperative. Samantha Liscio, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at WSIB, dismisses such notions: the focus, she says, has to be on making the customer experience seamless, straightforward, and easy, irrespective of whether employers have the option to change insurer. “Our CEO affirms that our goal here is to be the insurer of choice,” she says. “Even as a monopoly, if our customer had a choice they should pick us, and he's very vocal about that.”

The extent of the digital transformation at WSIB is staggering, with exhaustive new facilities applied both internally and externally that have streamlined processes and maximise the ease of the customer experience.

To discover the full story, click here to read the article in Business Chief Canada.