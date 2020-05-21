WSP Canada featured in Construction Global and Business Chief Canada

(Norwich, UK, 12/11/2019)

This month’s editions of disruptive digital industry magazines Construction Global and Business Chief Canada feature an exclusive interview with Sharyn Gravelle, National Vice President, Telecom & Technology and Terri Govang, Director of Technology for Western Canada for WSP Canada.

“We're standing at the dawn of another technological revolution, and keeping up with the speed of the coming change is key,” says Govang.

With 60 years at the forefront of progress in the professional services space, WSP Canada is now a leading supporter of the companies engineering our hyper-urbanised, interconnected, IoT and 5G powered future.

Harry Menear speaks in depth with Govang and Gravelle about IoT, 5G, cybersecurity, the future of smart property development, and how WSP is positioning itself to lead and benefit from the coming technological revolution.

