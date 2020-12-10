Ford receives global honors for climate change leadership

In an announcement made by Ford Motor Company, the company proudly reports its recognition by CDP for its leadership in corporate sustainability. The recognition has secured Ford a place in the CDP’s prestigious ‘A List’ for tackling climate change and protecting water security.

When it comes to Ford’s approach to long term sustainability, climate protection and water management are core parts of its comprehensive strategy, alongside helping the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The announcement marks the second consecutive year that Ford has been named on the CDP’s ‘A List’ for its climate change efforts, while Ford has continued to receive A’s from CDP for water reductions for the last six years.

“We are making real progress in reducing our impact on the planet. Our people, customers and investors expect us to do more around climate change and we are up to the challenge, because we know that what’s good for the planet is good for our business,” commented Bob Holycross, Ford’s chief sustainability, environment and safety officer.

It is reported that currently Ford is the only full-line US automaker that has committed to reducing its CO2 emissions in line with the Paris Agreement, and has recently its ambitions to achieve carbon neutrality globally no later than 2050, with interim targets established to address climate change, such as investing over US$11.5bn in electric vehicles through to 2022.

In 2017 Ford achieved its goal to reduce its global carbon emissions from its manufacturing operations by 30% per vehicle produced by 2025 eight years early. Since 2000 it has also worked to reduce its use of operational water by 70% saving over 11bn gallons of water.

“We extend our congratulations to all the companies on this year’s A List. Taking the lead on environmental transparency and action is one of the most important steps businesses can make and is even more impressive in this challenging year marked by COVID-19. The scale of the risk to businesses from climate change, deforestation and water insecurity is enormous, and we know the opportunities of action far outweigh the risks of inaction. Our A List celebrates those companies who are preparing themselves to excel in the economy of the future by taking action today,” added Paul Simpson, CEO of CDP.

