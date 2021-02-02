IBM: A sustainable future calls for industry collaboration
Joining the MIT Climate and Sustainability Consortium gives IBM the chance to work with other industry leaders to define roadmaps to sustainability success
IBM, along with a dozen other enterprises, including Apple, Boeing, Cargill, Dow, PepsiCo, Verizon and others have become the inaugural members of the MIT Climate and Sustainability Consortium (MCSC). Together our mission is to accelerate the large-scale, real-world implementation of solutions to address the threat of climate change.
Joining the MCSC gives us an opportunity to work hand-in-hand with other industry leaders to define industry roadmaps for achieving sustainability goals and identifying the scientific and technological solutions to execute on those commitments.
IBM Research is embracing a model of cross-industry collaboration to tackle the complex and daunting problems posed by the changing climate.
In combining our Future of Climate scientific agenda, the AI expertise across IBM Research including focused work within the MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab and the wealth of experience from our partners and clients, our participation in the MCSC will translate into valuable scientific contributions and industry solutions.
Strong collaborations with commercial partners, academia, non-profits, and government are critical for prioritizing, validating, and piloting our innovations and enabling a fast path for scale and impact.
IBM’s membership in the MCSC is yet another milestone in our commitment to lead with solutions that mitigate and adapt to climate change.
Starting with the creation of the first cross-industry guidelines for voluntary corporate environmental reporting back in the early 1990s to our support for the Paris Climate Agreement in 2015 to our most recent membership on the Climate Leadership Council, our dedication to environmental sustainability has been unwavering for decades.
This past year IBM Research launched a new global initiative called the Future of Climate, with researchers across our worldwide labs focused on developing and demonstrating innovations to enable sustainable hybrid cloud, climate-smart AI platforms, and accelerated materials discovery for carbon capture.
Solomon Assefa, VP, IBM Research Africa & Emerging Market Solutions and Marina Rakhlin, Partnerships and Strategy, Furture of Climate at IBM, both lead the Future of Climate strategy for IBM Research.