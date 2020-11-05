Manufacturer SC Johnson makes notable sustainable progress
US Manufacturer SC Johnson makes significant progress towards its 2025 targets to tackle plastic pollution
US Manufacturer SC Johnson makes significant progress towards its 2025 targets to tackle plastic pollution
SC Johnson - one of the leading manufacturers of household cleaning and other consumer and professional products - announces its significant progress towards its 2025 targets to tackle plastic pollution.
"SC Johnson teams are continuing to create products and packaging that give consumers more sustainable options. We all have a responsibility to address this critical environmental issue, but equally none of us can solve this challenge alone. It will take a unified effort from business, government and civil society to create a circular plastic economy,” commented said Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson.
SC Johnson goals to tackle plastic pollution
About SC Johnson
is a family company founded in 1886. The manufacturing company is dedicated to innovative and high quality products; excellence in the workplace; and the environment and communities it serves and operates in.
SC Johnson is headquartered in the US, employs 13,000 people globally, and is a leading manufacturer of household cleaning and other consumer and professional products.
For more information on business topics in the United States and Canada, please take a look at the latest edition of .