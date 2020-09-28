Microsoft/Telstra: digital twin reduced emissions initiative

In an announcement made by Microsoft and Telstra, the companies report their joint collaboration on Australian digital twin emissions reduction initiatives and driving transformative operating models.

The announcement further extends Microsoft and Telstra’s long standing partnership, which focuses on accelerating the development of innovative and sustainable cloud based solutions. The developments aim to drive efficiency, amplify decision making, and enhance customer experience.

“We already have a longstanding relationship with Microsoft and have worked together in areas that are market-leading to create unique experiences for our customers. Over the past 18 months, we have exclusively launched Xbox All Access for Australian gamers, were the first to launch Telstra Calling for Office 365, the only native Teams voice calling plan in Australia, which we recently expanded to include Microsoft Business Voice for SMB customers; and co-collaborated on Telstra Data Hub to help industries better manage their data securely,” commented Andrew Penn, CEO, Telstra.

The two companies have a shared understanding in which they believe that cloud and 5G combined will enable intelligent devices to be securely deployed at scale.

“Today’s announcement with Microsoft formalises the several streams of work we are already collaborating on. The global scale of Microsoft’s platform, tools, and applications, together with Telstra’s network solutions, reliability and leadership, will drive new and unique solutions for Australia,”added Penn.

As part of the partnership Telstra and Microsoft aim to:

Harness the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and digital twins, to develop new industry solutions, including: asset tracking, supply chain management, telematics and smart spaces

Utilise Azure as the preferred cloud for Testra’s internal digital transformation

Explore and pursue technology and data driven solutions for their sustainability and climate commitments

Developing nationally important solutions that leverage Telstra’s Data Hub

“The broad adoption of cloud and 5G technology will create new opportunities for businesses worldwide, including in Australia,” said Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft.

“We’re expanding our partnership with Telstra and bringing together the power of Azure and Telstra’s network to build new solutions in critical areas like asset tracking, supply-chain management, and smart spaces, harnessing the latest advances in AI, digital twins, and mixed reality.”

