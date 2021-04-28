PepsiCo, Visa among 52 firms joining Amazon’s Climate Pledge

Following on from 20 new signatories announced mid-February, a further 52 organisations have jointed The Climate Pledge, a commitment co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism in 2019 to reach the Paris Agreement 10 years early and to be net-zero carbon 2040.

The Climate Pledge passes the 100 milestone

These 52 new signatories, which include multinational giants such as Visa, PepsiCo, Colgate-Palmolive and Heineken, join 53 organisations who have previously joined, including big names such as Microsoft, Unilever, Uber, Mercedes-Benz, Siemens and Verizon, marking a major milestone for The Climate Pledge, having reached more than 100 pledges (105 signatories) in less than two years.

“We are proud to stand with other signatories to use our scale to decarbonise the economy through real business change and innovation,” says Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder.

Not only do these 105 organisations span 16 countries and across 25 industries, from finance and food, to aviation, healthcare, tech and telecoms, but together they generate more than US$1.4 trillion in global annual revenues and have more than 5 million employees, demonstrating the collective impact The Climate Pledge can have in addressing climate change.

As one of the largest telephone operators and mobile network providers in the world, Telefonica, whose energy and climate change strategy centres on mitigating its impact, leveraging new opportunities and evolving to address climate risks, has signed upto reinforce its “commitment to sustainability, says Elena Valderrabano, global director for sustainability. While PepsiCo, which is focuwed on sustainable agriculture and eliminating plastic waste, believes that “at a time when the world is struggling to recover from the shock of a global pandemic, shared solutions to share challenges are essential”.

Commitment to improving on the Paris Agreement

The 52 new signatories have committed to working toward net-zero carbon in their worldwide businesses by 2040, an ambitious goal that meets the Paris Agreement 10 years early, and which in aggregate has the potential to significantly reduce corporate carbon emissions. All organisations are taking science-based high-impact actions to tackle climate change by innovating in supply chain efficiency, sustainable transportation, circular economy, clean energy solutions, and more. Many are involving customers in their journeys to net-zero with initiatives focused on everything from innovative packaging to sustainable product development.

Signatories to The Climate Pledge agree to:

● Measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis.

● Implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through real business changes and innovations, including efficiency improvements, renewable energy, materials reductions, and other carbon emission elimination strategies.

● Neutralize any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially-beneficial offsets to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040 — a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement’s goal of 2050.

So who are the new 52 signatories?

Among the 52 companies that have recently signed up to The Climate Pledge are: AECOM, Alska Airlines, Airmee, Atlantia, Bellrock Group, Blacklane, Colgate-Palmolive, Convoy, Delphis Eco, Direct Healthcare Solutions, Edmonton International Airport, Elisa Corporation, EV Private Equity, FILA Solutions, Graebel, Greencore Group, Heineken, HH Global, IGS Energy, IMI, Inn at Laurel Point, Karma Automotive, LeasePlan, LifeStraw, Lil Packaging, Lime, Mace Group, Morgan Sindall Group, Natural Capital Partners, Optimus Ride, PepsiCo, Pollination, Portland General Electric, Posti, Pregis, Protector Cellars, Quorn Foods, Rail Delivery Group, Royal Philips, Russell Group, Sainsbury’s, SecuriGroup, Sonnedix, Springer Nature Group, Storegga Geotechnologies, STV Group, Telefonica, Teleperformance, The Sustainable City, Urenco, UST, Visa.