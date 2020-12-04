Accenture: under a third of wealth managers are scaling AI
Accenture report identifies that less than a third of wealth managers are scaling AI across their business in North America
While 84% of North American wealth managers believe that artificial intelligence (AI) will transform their industry in the next five years, a recent Accenture report identified that only 28% are scaling it today across their businesses.
“The findings suggest that although wealth managers are eager to embrace AI, they largely haven’t been able to move beyond experimentation toward widespread organizational application at scale. They also appear to underestimate the long-term value of AI, coupled with data and analytics, to reinvent the client experience and empower advisors to have more personalized client conversations and sell the right products at the right moments in their clients’ lives,” commented Scott Reddel, who leads Accenture’s wealth management practice in North America.
The report by Accenture titled ‘’ surveyed 100 technology and business C-level executives at wealth management firms in the US and Canada.
Key findings from the report:
“Wealth managers have to embrace AI and data and analytics at scale to transform the digital wealth experience and the very nature of advice. The next generation of wealth only engages on a technological dimension. AI can enable financial advisors to bring better insights to clients and engage their full wealth and capabilities rather than the fragments they serve today,” commented Michael Spellacy, a senior managing director at Accenture and global capital markets industry lead.
