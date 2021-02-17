Aquant is Helping Turn Your Workforce into Service Heroes

Aquant works with service organisations to help them deliver the best service possible, as CEO and co-founder Shahar Chen explains. “Every service provider wants a roster full of experts. Service leaders monitoring cost, customer satisfaction, and other KPIs want to send out their best technicians because they know that the most experienced field engineers complete jobs quicker and at a lower cost. But there aren’t enough experts to go around.”

This is where Aquant comes in. The technology helps shrink the skills gap and create a dream team of expert problem solvers. Right now, there’s only a small number of standout experts or service heroes in every organization. But they are overwhelmed. They can’t be in the field doing what they do best while simultaneously training new employees.

Aquant takes all the information about how the best field service and call center agents do their job, combines that with vast amounts of other service data, and analyses all that information—quickly. Aquant then makes all that insight available to everyone across the service organization.

“We then use the information to create smart recommendations, which allows someone who joined the organization yesterday to gain the experience of someone at the job 20 years,” adds Chen.

Aquant is a key partner for ServiceMax, having worked together for several years. “From the beginning, we found there was a common language between the companies. It stems from the fact that both companies grew from field service management,” says Chen. “We address the same market, reach out to the same kind of companies, and talk about the value in almost an identical way - but we attack these challenges from different angles.”

The two approaches are inherently complementary. “Aquant takes data from existing systems, including ServiceMax, analysing that information in order to identify patterns and then suggest the most likely solutions to each problem.”

Going forward, Chen expects the role of AI in the industry to increase, but he emphasises that this is not at the expense of people. “There's a common mistake that AI is here to replace people. Instead, AI works alongside your team, helping them do what they do best—solve complex problems and make the smartest decisions based on each service situation,” says Chen.