Asparia’s chatbot for patient communication automation

Saratoga, California-based healthcare technology company Asparia offers a chatbot to automate communication between patients and healthcare deliverers.

The company, which was formerly known as SimplifiMed, serves as a go-between for electronic health records (EHRs) and patients, with workflows including recurring communications such as appointment reminders and preventative care recall. That’s supported by functions to automatically identify those who need care such as vaccinations or follow ups.

Asparia solution operates on a SaaS basis, and can communicate in over 100 different languages through text.

In a press release , Kamal Anand, CEO and co-founder, said: “Asparia closes the crucial gap that exists today in patient management – the disconnect between recommended care as documented in the EHR, and the patient outside of the exam room. We give a voice to those care needs, whether it’s keeping appointments or getting preventive check-ups. As a result, health systems can manage patient adherence with automated technology.”

The company touts the benefits of such an approach as being increasing the quality of care while simultaneously reducing administrative costs.

One of the company’s customers, Brett Swenson, M.D., a primary care physician based in Scottsdale, Arizona, said: “With Asparia, our response rates to notifications about vaccines jumped from 5 percent to 70 percent. We were spending a lot of resources for appointment reminders and it just wasn’t effective. With Asparia, I am gratified that we are delivering better and more proactive care. Our patients tell us they love being able to conduct these transactions on their cell phones, at any time, without having to make phone calls or go back and forth in communicating with the office.”