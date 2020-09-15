C3.ai to launch data-driven initiative to combat COVID-19

It was announced today that the technology and artificial intelligence company, C3.ai is launching a new initiative which invites data scientists, developers, researchers, and creative thinkers internationally to take part in the new and innovative "C3.ai COVID-19 Grand Challenge". The company is serving up $200,000 in cash prizes. The competition hopes to generate insights that can aid the fight against the coronavirus and insights that were not previously neither apparent nor achievable.

Thomas M. Siebel, CEO of C3.ai has high hopes for the competition and says; “The C3.ai COVID-19 Grand Challenge represents an opportunity to inform decision-makers at the local, state, and federal levels and transform the way the world confronts this pandemic, as with the C3.ai COVID-19 Data Lake and the C3.ai Digital Transformation Institute, this initiative will tap our community’s collective IQ to make important strides toward necessary, innovative solutions that will help solve a global crisis.”

A panel of judges will evaluate all submissions and base their decisions on whether the results are insights, leveraging data science techniques (e.g., statistical analyses, AI/ML algorithms, optimization approaches, etc.) that were not obvious before. The judging panel consists of five high level technology executives:

Pat House, Vice Chairman at C3.ai

Mike Callagy, County Manager at County of San Mateo

Richard Levin, C3.ai and Former President Emeritus at Yale University

S. Shankar Sastry, Co-Director, C3.ai Digital Transformation Institute and Professor of Electrical Engineering & Computer Sciences at UC Berkeley

Zico Kolter, Associate Professor of Computer Science at Carnegie Mellon University

The competition is now open and a registration deadline of the 25th October and a submission deadline of Nov. 18, 2020. You can learn more about how to submit proposals, here: https://c3.ai/grand-challenge/.

C3.ai is a high fledged artificial intelligence software provider specialising in the acceleration of digital transformation. The company delivers its innovative C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, and Internet of Things applications in addition to an increasingly growing portfolio of innovative AI applications. The core of the C3.ai's business is a revolutionary, model-driven AI architecture that dramatically enhances data science and application development.