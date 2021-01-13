Cisco: The leading global partner for SAP innovation

SAP is the critical operational backbone of most enterprises and often their largest IT investment. Enterprise line of business managers demand agility to meet evolving customer requirements without compromising on security or reliability. How do SAP enterprises protect that investment while modernising their infrastructure without disrupting established business processes? Cisco’s tried and tested suite of SAP solutions can add new functionality to existing investments and improve performance while reducing TCO with an end-to-end modernisation approach.

Compute, network & software

“We have the complete portfolio for SAP customers so they don’t have to deal with multiple vendors,” assures Cisco’s Saroj Mohapatra. “Cisco takes investment protection very seriously. From the beginning, our solutions have been built to provide excellent value with scalability and agility. Cisco’s flexibility allows customers to start small and incrementally grow their suite of solutions, investing only when they need to with an approach that saves on CapEx and reduces OpEx.”

Cisco modernises SAP HANA and SAP legacy ERP application environments with solutions for on-premise and multi-cloud platforms offering unified management and monitoring, multi-layered data protection, cybersecurity and policy-based automation. “Compared to our competitors we shine because we look after the network for you; resolving any issues with latency to guarantee the response time needed for best practice with SAP, both today and in the future as customers migrate to HANA,” adds Mohapatra. Cisco is also working closely with SAP to leverage the power of AI and IoT. Elsewhere, recent acquisitions, such as AppDynamics, work seamlessly with existing solutions to detect performance issues with mission-critical applications like SAP. ThousandEyes, another addition to the Cisco arsenal, offers SaaS flexibility to enhance Cisco's network performance and monitoring capabilities across the enterprise and into the cloud.

A robust portfolio of end-to-end SAP solutions

Cisco UCS and HyperFlex infrastructure integrates compute, storage, and network for cloud-like flexibility and consumption-based economics.

Cisco Tetration offers comprehensive workload-protection capability and unprecedented insights across multi-cloud landscapes.

Cisco Intersight cloud-based IT Operations Management simplifies SAP environments, making them more efficient from on-premise, to the cloud and to the edge.

Cisco Workload Optimization Manager (CWOM) scales resources up or down - on-premise and in public clouds - in response to changing demand, assuring workload performance.

AppDynamics® SAP Monitoring Agent is the only APM solution delivering ABAP code-level SAP visibility and real-user, business transaction performance monitoring that finds performance issues before your customers find them.

Thousand Eyes expands the visibility and insights into the digital delivery of SAP applications that are on-premise and in the cloud.

Together, NTT, with its SAP consulting expertise, and Cisco deliver a modern and resilient solution to identify SAP customers' needs to fuel success with competitive value.