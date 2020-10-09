Cisco, Qwilt & Digital Alpha develop open caching solution

In an announcement made by Cisco, Qwilt and Digital Alpha the companies have developed a new as-a-service offering that is based on open caching. The new solution is expected to disrupt the commercial Content Delivery Network (CDN) market.

“The way we consume video has changed, and content delivery must change with it. Our shared vision is to help service providers enable Open Caching in their networks and leverage edge computing as a fundamental component of their architecture. Together, we are helping many customers such as BT to accelerate their digital transformation in the UK and establish a content delivery platform that will serve as a foundation for today’s applications and new experiences coming in the future,” commented Alon Maor, CEO and Co-founder of Qwilt.

As the use of 4K and 8K continues to rise, with the support of augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) applications, network capacity demands are increasing, “with consumer internet video traffic expected to comprise 82% of all (consumer) internet traffic by 2022,” stated Cisco .

As a result Cisco is seeing a shift in traditional content delivery emerging, providing an opportunity for service providers to use Edge to deploy their own distributed CDN capabilities. Open Caching, provides a platform that allows for content delivery infrastructure to be deployed deep inside service provider networks. It is designed to help easily deploy an edge CDN footprint for improved control over content flows.

“At BT we connect for good and streaming video has never been more important than in today’s challenging times. Our mission at BT is to ensure our customers have the best experience every time and with record levels of streaming we needed to disrupt the status quo. Qwilt’s pioneering open caching platform together with Cisco’s cloud infrastructure gives BT the first 5G MEC capability in the UK to deliver premium quality video and on demand services,” commented Neil McRae, Chief Architect, Managing Director for Architecture and Technology Strategy at BT.

“Streaming video may be the killer app for the internet, but it doesn’t have to KILL the internet. With streaming video expected to represent north of 80% of traffic flowing through service provider networks in the coming years, content delivery is the first of potentially many services they can deploy from within to monetize their edge footprint in the 5G era. Marking this milestone together with Qwilt and Digital Alpha to enable edge cloud services for service providers, we can change the economics of the internet for the future, partnering with customers like BT to help them manage video traffic more effectively,” added Jonathan Davidson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Mass Scale Infrastructure Group, Cisco.

For more information on business topics in the United States and Canada, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief North America .