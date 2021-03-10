Deloitte and NVIDIA partner on new center for AI computing

Deloitte has announced the launch of the Deloitte Center for AI Computing, a first-of-its-kind center designed to accelerate the development of innovative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for Deloitte clients.

The center, which is built on NVIDIA’s DGX™ A100 systems, is a joint pioneering effort that merges Deloitte’s deep AI experience with the powerful supercomputing capabilities of NVIDIA DGX A100 systems to “innovate with clients and accelerate their journey from AI experimentation to becoming AI-fuelled organisations”, says Jason Girzadas, Managing Principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP.

Every industry will be transformed by AI

With AI moving from research labs into industry, “every industry will be transformed by AI” and “products and services will be revolutionised by AI”, says NVIDIA’s CEO Jensen Huang. “Companies will become learning machines and their people will be supported by AI. Together with Deloitte’s global force of experienced specialist, we will turbocharge the realisation of this vision.”

Already, industries from technology, media and telecommunications, to government, healthcare, financial services and energy, are accelerating their adoption of AI. And this center will provide organisations with a strategic platform, experience, and computing resourdces to speed the development of a wide range of AI applications, from automonomous vehicles to digital contact centers to public sector innovation.

The center will use accelerated computing platforms

Accelerated computing platforms featuring NVIDIA graphics processing unit (GPU) technology, NVIDIA networking and NVIDIA software are transforming data processing, analytics and AI by bringing massive parallel processing capability and speed to demanding deep learning, machine learning and data science workloads. This enables the development of extremely sophisticated AI solutions at scale.

Deloitte has built its foundation on an NVIDIA DGX POD™, built from a scalable, tested reference architecture featuring several DGX A100 systems, NVIDIA Mellanox networking and high-performance storage.