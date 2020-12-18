Deloitte: Focus on tech trends 2020

Technology trends which have the most power and potential to impact business and drive change in the next two years are examined in Deloitte’s 11th annual Tech Trends 2020 report.

The impact of digital twins, technology architecture and emergence of human experience platforms are all explored in the mixed media report which presents a blend of videos and podcasts to watch along with case studies from leading organisations from Rolls-Royce to Delta Airlines.

Tech Trends 2020 explores key trends, shares experiences and provides a glimpse of what is on the next horizon when it comes to the tech trends of the future. “New breakthroughs promise emotionally intelligent interfaces and hyper-intuitive cognitive capabilities,” comment Deloitte.

“Several of this year’s trends are responses to persistent IT challenges. Others represent technology-specific dimensions of larger enterprise opportunities. All are poised to drive significant change and transform business in unpredictable ways,”

Technologies with the most impact

Deloitte focuses on the nine macro technology forces along with digital twins and how they are bridging the gap between physical and digital, AI-powered human experience platforms, science of technology architecture, ethical technology and the fusion of IT and finance leaders working together.

The nine macro technology forces form the backbone of business innovation: digital experience, analytics, cloud, core modernisation, risk, the business of technology, digital reality, cognitive, and blockchain. “This year, we take a fresh look at enterprise adoption of these forces and how they are shaping the new trends disrupting business,” says the report.

Key finding in the report include:

Digital twins

The digital twin trend of bridging the gap between the physical and digital will continue to accelerate over the next 24 months and will become more dynamic and sophisticated, reports Deloitte.

Digital twins can increase efficiency in manufacturing, optimise supply chains and aid traffic congestion. “The potential for optimising processes, making data-driven decisions in real time and creating new products, services and business models will be the North Star that guides an organisation’s efforts,” comments Deloitte.

Deloitte predicts that realising the full potential of digital twins may require integrating systems and data across entire ecosystems. “The more data one feeds into a digital twin, the more detailed, dynamic and valuable the digital twin becomes.”

Ethical technology and trust

Gaining or losing trust is the biggest challenge for companies who are disrupted by technology.

The questions raised in Deloitte’s report include: How will business leaders factor trust into the equation when making decisions around managing data, protecting privacy, building ecosystems of partners and training employees?

“Leaders who embed organisational values and tech ethics across their organisation are demonstrating a commitment to “doing good” that can build a long-term foundation of trust with stakeholders.”

Human experience platforms

‘Emotion AI’ is redefining the way customers experience technology, according to the report which reveals more organisations are designing customised experiences around the behaviours, preferences and emotions of individual users.

“Using an integrated array of AI capabilities, such as voice stress analysis and micro-expression detection tools, companies are injecting emotional intelligence into their systems. The net result is emotionally intelligent human experiences that leverage connections between people, systems, data, and products.”

Architecture awakens

Systems architecture is identified as a competitive differentiator in the digital economy, according to the trends report.

“Growing numbers of technology and C-suite leaders are recognising that the science of technology architecture is more strategically important than ever,” comment Deloitte.

“This is why more companies will elevate architecture to a strategic priority. In the coming months, we expect to see more organisations move architects out of their traditional ivory towers and into the trenches.”

Finance and the future of IT

It is reported that demand has grown for improved outcomes now that technology is part of the core business strategy.

“To achieve this, we expect to see more IT and finance leaders working together to develop new processes for budgeting, contracting and capital planning that can fuel innovation and usher in a flexible approach to funding technology investments.

What’s next on the horizon?

“There’s growing interest among enterprises in looking beyond what’s new to what’s next, and no wonder - an understanding of what’s coming may inform early planning and enable relationships that could make reaping future rewards possible,” conclude Deloitte.

Click on the link below to see a video and podcasts on Horizon next, from Deloitte Tech Trends 2020.

