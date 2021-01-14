Digital Realty moves global HQ from San Francisco to Austin

Data center leader Digital Realty has announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters from San Francisco, California to Austin, Texas.

The company, which has more than 280 facilities in 49 metros across 24 countries on six continents, says the move will strengthen its existing presence in Texas and allow it to better serve its increasingly global customer base. Digital Realty will maintain a presence in San Francisco – widely regarded as one of the world’s leading technology hubs.

Digital Realty will maintain a significant presence in the San Francisco Bay Area as one of the world’s leading technology hubs, while the relocation of the corporate headquarters to Austin reflects the company’s established track record of success and growth in Texas, along with its extensive investment in the state in terms of capital as well as talent.

Digital Realty’s roots in Texas date back to 2002 and around 20% of its North America workforce are based in the state. Today, it owns more than 30 data centers across Texas, accounting for more than four million square feet and over 100 megawatts of customer capacity.

“The central location, affordable cost of living, highly educated workforce and supportive business climate have helped make Texas an epicenter for business activity and technology growth,” said Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer, A. William Stein.

“As we continue to make strategic investments to best position Digital Realty for long-term growth, we are confident our expansion in Texas will help us meet the needs of our more than 4,000 global customers, while continuing to deliver value for our stakeholders, employees and the communities we serve around the world.”

Fortune 500 companies making Texas home

Digital Realty has invested in 2323 Bryan Street in Dallas, bringing online additional colocation capacity to meet growing needs. It has also invested significantly in renewable energy in Texas, including wind and solar, with the goal of having more than 70% of the Texas portfolio powered by renewables by mid-2021.

“We are excited that Digital Realty has chosen Texas as the new home for their corporate headquarters, and I thank them for their expanded investment in the Lone Star State,” said Governor Greg Abbott.

“Digital Realty joins other global technology leaders and more than 50 Fortune 500 companies now headquartered in Texas. We are seeing increasing investments from innovative businesses thanks to our young, growing, and educated workforce, and our pro-growth economic policies that help job-creating businesses to thrive.”

Digital Realty supports the world’s leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions.