Ford extends its commitment to American manufacturing

In an announcement made by Ford, the company reports its extension of its commitment to American manufacturing, as it celebrates the start of its electric F-150 production, and invests US$700mn in its Rouge Complex.

“We are proud to once again build and innovate for the future here at the Rouge with the debut of our all-new F-150 and the construction of a modern new manufacturing center to build the first-ever all-electric F-150,” commented Bill Ford, executive chairman, Ford Motor Company.

“This year’s COVID-19 crisis made it clear why it is so important for companies like Ford to help keep our U.S. manufacturing base strong and help our country get back to work.”

The US$700mn being invested by the company, is for the construction of its new Rouge Electric Vehicle Centre. Once complete the company will build its all-electric F-150 range. The centre is expected to be complete by mid-2022.

Once complete, the centre will provide an additional 300 jobs that will support battery assembly and production of the F-150 PowerBoost hybrid and fully electric F-150.

In addition to the company’s investments in the Rouge Complex, Ford has ambitions to invest over US$1.45bn and create an additional 3,000 jobs in the next three years.

“The critical launch of the all-new F-150 is now underway -- on time and with the Built Ford Tough quality our customers demand to get the job done,” added Jim Farley, Ford’s chief operating officer and incoming CEO.

“F-Series pickups are the backbone of work and productivity across the country. And now we are preparing to build a fully electric version of America’s most popular vehicle, and it will be a seriously capable, purpose-built tool for serious truck customers.”

