Fortinet: Security-Driven Networking

The Fortinet Security Fabric architecture can deliver security without compromise to address the most critical challenges, whether in networked, application, cloud, or mobile environments.

“We’ve driven the evolution from point defence products via integration to what are now unified platforms across the prevention technology stack, the detection stack and the response stack,” explains Jonathan Nguyen-Duy, Vice President of Fortinet’s Global Field CISO Team. “These three pillars are the foundation of our cybersecurity offering.”

Fortinet can meet the demands of an ever-expanding attack surface, giving enterprises the power to take on the ever-increasing performance requirements of the borderless network - today and into the future.

Convergence

The latest research shows 80% of all attacks that lead to breaches and major disruptions, could have been mitigated through simple digital media controls. “Wherever we have large enterprise environments, we see gaps of visibility and control and those gaps are due to the complexity of the environment,” explains Nguyen-Duy. “Fortinet’s broad integrated and automated approach helps manage the complexity IT teams see each day enabling them to improve cybersecurity.”

Nguyen-Duy believes networking, security and application performance need to be working in a tight holistic fashion to deliver the business outcomes and end user experience service providers like Lumen are focused on for their customers. Fortinet offers support to provide that foundation with out of the box solutions for the convergence of security and networking irrespective of where an enterprise or small to medium business is on its journey.

Automation

Today’s operating environment sees teams almost overwhelmed by too many alerts on too many devices, on too many management consoles… “As prevention, detection and response technologies mature, leveraging artificial intelligence will allow us to automate workflows so we’re better able to identify and mitigate threats with greater accuracy and speed,” says Nguyen-Duy.

“The challenges of a COVID-19 world have accelerated this process. Fortinet is prepared to support companies as they move more towards digital transformation and contactless commerce, and we see the emergence of the software defined enterprise with an operating environment which is only going to become more and more complex. If you think we were stretched going into 2020, 2021 is going to show a much higher level of complexity as we really embrace digital transformation,” maintains Nguyen-Duy.

“Security needs to be wherever the computer is, meaning wherever the data's being processed, wherever it's being stored. For Fortinet, that means end-to-end solutions on the LAN edge, the WAN edge and the Cloud edge, in whichever form factor makes sense for that business, whether it’s a virtual machine, a cloud delivered service or consumption and licensing models. We provide this integrated fabric of technologies with over 400 other vendors spanning 3,200 products. Out of the box, enterprises can access an ecosystem of technologies all designed to work together so that the operator can focus on operating the technology rather than integrating it. It’s the key to moving the industry forward…”