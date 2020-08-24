Freshworks: delivering a 360 software solution
Business Chief North America explores Freshworks and takes a look at its platforms in the first of six articles
Business Chief North America explores Freshworks and takes a look at its platforms in the first of six articles
Freshworks provides organizations with SaaS customer engagement solutions that make it easier for professionals to communicate effectively with customers. The company's headquarters are in San Mateo, California and has global offices in India, UK, Australia and Germany.
The US-based firm offers Freshworks 360 - the ultimate customer-for-life software suite - which allows engagement with customers at all steps of their journey. Freshworks solutions and experts can support, accelerate and improve inventory management efforts as your supply chain and business grows. It provides omnichannel customer engagement, in-context collaboration and integrated experience. Its products include:
Freshworks is creating products that allow its customers to keep their customers for life. Freshworks does things differently and believes in treating customers the way they’d like to be treated. The company integrates sales, support and marketing to target the ideal customer segment, monitor account health and identify upsell opportunities throughout the customer journey. By understanding its customers, Freshworks thrives on delivering great customer experiences. Freshworks’ unified support, sales, marketing and success platforms allow all interactions to be meaningful. Through Freshworks, you can give your teams the customer-for-life software suite they will love and customers will love too!
The Freshworks Culture
Freshworks believes in a strong workplace culture and strives to deliver:
Don’t miss our upcoming articles detailing Freshworks’ platform!Interested in finding out more? To try freshsales for free for 21 days, click