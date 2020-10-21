Freshworks: Remote Flexibility through Freshcaller

Freshworks provides a suite of products that combine the power of sales, support, and marketing software together so that you not only communicate more effectively but also keep track of the full 360º view of your customer data.

The company offers Freshworks 360 - the ultimate customer-for-life software suite - which allows engagement with customers at all steps of their journey. Freshworks solutions and experts can support, accelerate and improve inventory management efforts as your supply chain and business grows. It provides omnichannel customer engagement, in-context collaboration and integrated experience. Its products include:

Freshdesk - Empowering support teams to work together and resolve customer issues more quickly and efficiently.

Freshservice - Streamline IT services and manage internal requests from employees.

Freshsales - Keep sales teams updated about prospects and close deals quicker.

Freshchat - Engage with website visitors and product users for sales and customer success.

In this article, we examine Freshworks’s most popular platform - Freshcaller.

Through Freshcaller, organisations can provide value at scale without needing to take on the cost and complexity of legacy software.

Freshcaller is:

Contextual - it empowers and encourages teams to create/respond to all opportunities with full transparency and context.

Modern - Freshcaller upgrades your current phone technology to a state-of-the-art routing and voice AI engine.

Beautifully simple - Freshcaller is a minimum-fuss maximum-love voice platform built just for you.

Freshcaller allows your phone teams to work from home or remotely. As a business, it is essential that your phone teams are prepared to work wherever they are, particularly as a result of the current global situation with COVID-19. Freshcaller’s cloud-based phone solution provides that flexibility to break free from your desk and work from anywhere.

Freshcaller allows:

Flexibility with a mobile app

It’s clear that distractions can be unavoidable when working from home so you might not always be in front of your laptop 24/7. However, rushing to your workspace for making and taking calls can be inconvenient. By downloading the Freshcaller mobile app for Android and iOS, you can break-free from the traditional workspace. Freshcaller is tightly linked with Freshworks’ in-house CRM and Helpdesk which enables users to link calls to tickets or leads from within the mobile app.

Stay on top of your team’s performance

Lots of team leaders may be concerned that their team’s productivity could decrease with remote working. This is usually because of a lack of visibility to ensure that the team is indeed working. However, with Freshcaller’s best-in-class supervisor controls, managers can monitor and track their phone team’s performance regardless of where they are located or where their team is based. This means that managers can be provided with custom reports on agent productivity, monitor ongoing calls and interrupt calls in real-time. Freshcaller allows you to manage the team with ease even while working remotely.

Route your calls effectively with intelligent routing options

If your business operates across a number of different timezones, it can be a difficult task to route calls to the correct team. This could be even more challenging if your team is distributed. Through Freshcaller’s advanced routing capabilities, you can control and define the path of your incoming calls and route them to the correct team. Additionally, you can configure business hours for each specific team and plan holiday leave.

Provide context and collaborate across teams

A lack of teamwork and context is often an issue when teams work remotely. Through Freshcaller’s call transfer capability, organisations can assign calls with context. Call conferencing enables you to ask another team member to work together on the same call. Through the call notes capability, you can take detailed notes for every call which would be put towards the caller’s history and provide contextual visibility to other team members. Freshcaller’s integrations also ensure that your call information flows through your CRM and Helpdesk.

Freshcaller’s capabilities for remote working include:

Business hours routing

Holiday routing

Voicebot

Call transfer

Call conferencing

Reporting and analytics

Mobile app

Call monitoring and barging

Integrations