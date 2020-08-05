Global payments/AWS partner to drive the future of payments

As part of the multi year collaboration AWS and Global Payments will provide an industry leading cloud based issuer processing platform for institutions of all sizes.

Together Global Payments and AWS will strategically collaborate to transform Global Payments’ core issuing platform that will deliver secure and innovative solutions for the payment industry at scale.

The two companies will also work together to build on AWS’s customer relationships, as well as provide innovative technologies to institutions of all sizes worldwide and expand the customer base for Global Payments’ issuer processing services.

Building Global Payments’ cloud based issuer processing platform on AWS

By developing its cloud based issuer processing platform on AWS, Global Payments will provide financial institutions with the ability to seamlessly operate the entire lifecycle of card issuance and management.

In addition the company is leveraging the scalability of AWS’s global infrastructure to support the rapid adoption of Global Payments’ issuer processing platform which handles 27bn transactions annually. Global Payments will rely on AWS as a preferred cloud provider for its issuer processing platform and will use a range of AWS services including: storage, compute, database, security, analytics and machine learning. The services will help Global Payments fulfill its compliance requirements, enable new cloud-based services, and enhance its customer experiences for its clients and their cardholders.

In addition the two companies will work together to explore additional opportunities for collaboration and innovation for payment products and services across its entire operations.

“We are excited to enter into this collaboration with AWS, which enables us to offer our solutions to institutions regardless of size, location or processing preference,” commented Jeff Sloan, Chief Executive Officer, Global Payments. “The new platform’s cloud-based architecture will give clients the ability to use the services they need with greater speed-to-market, flexibility and best-in-class experiences for our customers and their cardholders. By strategically partnering with AWS, we can capitalize on the fintech and open banking movement, further expand our role in technology innovation, leapfrog existing distribution models and solidify our position as a leading provider of technology solutions for financial institutions, new market entrants, and retailers across the globe.”

“Global Payments is a leader in the payments technology industry, and working together, we will provide solutions to organizations—from traditional financial institutions to emerging payment players—to simplify commerce, so they can focus on innovation and growth,” added Andy Jassy, CEO of AWS.

“We look forward to working with Global Payments to bring payment issuer solutions to new geographic regions and more customers throughout the world. By leveraging the proven scalability and reliability of the world’s leading cloud, Global Payments is providing the tools for businesses to manage the card issuance lifecycle and transform the way that the payments industry operates,” he concluded.

