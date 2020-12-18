IBM: helping clients prepare for next-gen encryption tech

In an announcement made by IBM, the company has reported the launch of its new services that allows experimentation with fully homomorphic encryption (FHE).

“The new IBM Security Homomorphic Encryption Services provide companies with education, expert support, and a testing environment for clients to develop prototype applications that can take advantage of FHE,” commented IBM .

Did you know? FHE is an emerging technology that is designed to allow data to remain encrypted even when it is being processed and/or analysed in the cloud or third party environments.

“Fully homomorphic encryption holds tremendous potential for the future of privacy and cloud computing, but businesses must begin learning about and experimenting with FHE before they can take full advantage of what it has to offer. By bringing IBM’s cryptography expertise and resources to our clients that are driving innovation in their unique industries, we can work together to create a new generation of applications that leverage sensitive data, without compromising its privacy,” commented Sridhar Muppidi, Chief Technology Officer, IBM Security.

Building on the groundwork and tools developed by IBM Research and IBM Z, BM Security Homomorphic Encryption Services offers customers a scalable hosting environment on IBM Cloud, as well as consulting and managed services to help clients lean and design prototype solutions that take advantage of FHE.

With Gartner estimating that by 2025, “at least 20% of companies will have a budget for projects that include fully homomorphic encryption (FHE), up from less than 1% today,” IBM’s solutions will - as FHE advances - allow customers to apply functions like search, analytics and AI to their sensitive data in an environment, without revealing that data to the underlying service to maintain compliance and privacy controls as part of a “zero trust” security strategy.

