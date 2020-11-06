IBM launches IBM Cloud for Telecommunication

“Ecosystems are crucial in driving digital transformation for customers, enabling them to scale and innovate through partnerships that combine best-in-class technology and deep industry expertise,” commented IBM .

With this belief in mind, IBM alongside its ecosystem of more than 35 partners have launched - IBM Cloud for Telecommunication, an open hybrid cloud architecture designed to address accelerating business transformation, enhancing digital client engagement and improving agility, and unlock the power of 5G and edge.

According to a recent study, 60% of communications service provider (CSP) leaders agreed that they need to virtualize their entire network across edge locations, however, only 50% of them are prepared in a cloud native environment.

Features of the IBM Cloud for Telecommunications platform, include:

Being built on IBM Cloud Satellite, leveraging Red Hat OpenShift, allowing customers to deploy IBM cloud services anywhere

The ability to integrate with and extend IBM Edge Application Manager, and IBM Telco Network Cloud Manager to reduce network related infrastructure costs and increase automation, deployment speed and deliver new value

“The holistic hybrid cloud offering will be complemented by our ecosystem partners’ software and technology, and enable mission critical workloads to be managed consistently from the network core to the edge to position telecom providers to extract more value from their data while they drive innovation for their customers,” adds IBM.

IBM’s ecosystem partners encompass multiple categories to provide clients with a wide range of ways they can harness IBM Cloud for Telecommunications to build and deploy new offerings, including: network equipment providers, independent software vendors (ISVs), software-as-a-service providers and hardware partners.

