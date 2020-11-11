IBM provides SC State University with resources worth US$2mn

In an announcement made by SC State President James E. Clark, SC State University has entered into a US$2mn collaboration with IBM. The collaboration aligns with the university's strategy - ‘Transformation through Collaboration’ - and will include IBM providing SC State University with access to industry resources for academic enhancement.

As part of the collaboration both students and faculty will gain access to technology, resources and skill development, with the two organisations working together to develop student and faculty expertise, the curriculum and research opportunities. In addition both IBM and SC State University will focus on multiple core areas including: cybersecurity, data science analytics, cloud, blockchain, quantum computing and artificial intelligence.

Resources provided by IBM

The strategic collaboration will see IBM make software, courseware and other resources available to SC State University via its IBM Academic Initiative, which strives to ‘enable students to graduate with direct hands-on experience on industrial strength tools that will help them in their chosen career’, and develop meaningful relationships with academic institutions around the world.

The collaboration will also see IBM provide access to the IBM Skills Academy, a comprehensive training and badging program designed to empower students.

“We are very grateful for this collaboration between SC State and IBM. It is a great opportunity for the university to stay up to date with modern technological advancements. This partnership is a gateway to success for all students, faculty and staff. It is also a step to ensuring the continued success at HBCUs,” commented SC State Student Government Association President Javonni Ayers.

“Equal access to skills and jobs is the key to unlocking economic opportunity and prosperity for diverse populations.As we announced earlier this fall, IBM is deeply committed to helping HBCU students build their skills to better prepare for the future of work. Through this collaboration, South Carolina State University students will gain modern skills in emerging technologies across hybrid cloud, quantum and AI so they’ll be better prepared for the future of work and thrive in the digital economy,” added Valinda Scarbro Kennedy, HBCU Program Lead, IBM Global University Programs.

