IBM US$2mn collaboration with Harris-Stowe State University

In an announcement made by IBM, the technology company has entered into a US$2mn collaboration with Harris-Stowe State University. The collaboration will see the two organisations work on developing diverse and high demand skill sets that align with industry needs and trends allowing both students and faculty to learn the skills needed for the jobs of tomorrow.

The two organisations plan to build on the need to advance digital skills in education, and are dedicated to providing a future focused curriculum, alongside educational tools to train the next workforce generation in artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, data science, cybersecurity, cloud and quantum.

"Harris-Stowe State University is thrilled to collaborate with IBM to provide greater access to skills and training in the tech industry. As the world, more than ever relies on the use of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics to solve grand societal challenges, Harris-Stowe must continue to develop well prepared and ready graduates to join the STEM workforce. This collaboration is yet another example of our commitment to supporting student and faculty development and assisting in preparing students to compete and lead globally,” commented Dr. Corey S. Bradford, Sr., president of Harris-Stowe State University.

This collaboration further IBM’s recent investment in technology, assets, resources and skills development with HBCUs in the United States.

"Equal access to skills and jobs is the key to unlocking economic opportunity and prosperity for diverse populations. "As we announced earlier this fall, IBM is deeply committed to helping HBCU students build their skills to better prepare for the future of work. Through this collaboration, Harris-Stowe State University students will have an opportunity to gain modern skills in emerging technologies across hybrid cloud, quantum and AI so they can be better prepared for the future of work in the digital economy,” added Valinda Scarbro Kennedy, HBCU Program Lead, IBM Global University Programs.

As part of the multi-year program between IBM and Harris-Stowe State University, IBM will provide over US$100mn in assets, faculty training, pre-built and maintained curriculum content, hands on labs, use cases, digital badges and software to participating HBCUs.

