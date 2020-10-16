IBM/ServiceNow: using AI to automate IT reducing cost & risk

In an announcement made by IBM and ServiceNow, the two companies have partnered together to strategically help customers reduce operational risks as well as lower costs, with the application of artificial intelligence (AI) to automate their IT operations.

Later this year (2020) the two aim to release a joint solution that combines IBM’ AI powered hybrid cloud software and professional services, with ServiceNow;s intelligent workflow capabilities and IT service and operations management products.

The new solution is designed to help clients to realise deeper AI driven insight from data, as well as create a baseline for a typical IT environment and take recommended actions to prevent and fix issues.

“AI is one of the biggest forces driving change in the IT industry to the extent that every company is swiftly becoming an AI company. By partnering with ServiceNow and their market leading Now Platform, clients will be able to use AI to quickly mitigate unforeseen IT incident costs. Watson AIOps with ServiceNow’s Now Platform is a powerful new way for clients to use automation to transform their IT operations,” commented Arvind Krishna, Chief Executive Officer, IBM.

“For every CEO, digital transformation has gone from opportunity to necessity. As ServiceNow leads the workflow revolution, our partnership with IBM combines the intelligent automation capabilities of the Now Platform with the power of Watson AIOps. We are focused on driving a generational step improvement in productivity, innovation and growth. ServiceNow and IBM are helping customers meet the digital demands of 21st century business,” added Bill McDermott, CEO, ServiceNow.

