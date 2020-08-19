Lucidia IT: Engineering Led, Customer Focused, Women Owned

In Business Chief North America’s exclusive feature on SMC Corp, Lucidia IT was recognised as a key component to the company’s successful infrastructure. By providing its impressive suite of services and solutions to SMC Corp, Lucidia IT has been able to assist the company in its delivery of competition through IT.

“Lucidia IT has been our infrastructure partner for around 10 years, and over the last 3 years they’ve been integral to designing and building our next-generation end-user compute platforms in the US, and now, of course, globally,” Said Michael Loggins, SMC Corp’s Global Vice President of IT.

“We’re in the process of building data centres in Europe, and we’re in the architecture and design phase for Asia, Lucidia has done a great job of partnering with our teams to make sure they deliver exactly what we need,” Loggins added.

By providing clients with solutions that can actually support the integration and implementation of advanced technologies, such as automation, IoT and AI, businesses can gain that increasingly important competitive advantage over their business rivals.

With a specialist focus on solutions for data centres, cloud technologies and enterprise networking architectures for its customers, Lucidia IT draws on more than 80 years of combined skills and expertise from a diverse mixture of backgrounds to deliver the most innovative, cutting-edge and leading solutions available.

The company is a strong believer in diversity, and its ability to be an incubator for economic growth, innovation, and to provide a challenge against judgement and the status quo. Encouraging and embracing innovative ideas and ways of thinking or working can only bring benefits to everyone involved. As a woman-owned, small business, Lucidia IT is committed to giving back to the community and doing as much as it can for small or diverse suppliers and businesses.

Lucidia IT’s solutions cover:

Communication & Collaboration

End-User Compute

Data Centre Technologies

Enterprise Networking

Cloud Connectivity

Security

Managed Services

With Lucidia IT as the building block to scaling up a business and migrating operations to a more digital, innovative way of thinking, businesses will only see benefits. It is clear to see, with solutions that are always surpassing the expectations of their clients.