Mastercard aims to inspire 5mn girls by 2025 in STEM

In an announcement made by Mastercard, the company has reported its latest achievement of educating 1mn girls via its science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) program - Girls4Tech.

Launched in 2014, Mastercard’s STEM program provides activities and a curriculum built on global science and maths standards. As well as incorporating Mastercard’s experience in technology and innovation.

Since then the company has expanded its offering to provide sessions on new topics such as artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity, as well as enhanced access to its STEM curriculum via a digital learning experience platform - available in eight languages.

Following its reach of 1mn girls, Mastercard has set new ambitions to reach 5mn girls by 2025.

“Our goal is to build foundational STEM knowledge and develop critical 21st century skills girls need for their studies and career success. Our program sparks their curiosity in STEM and teaches them real-world applications of those skills,” commented Susan Warner, vice president of talent and community engagement and founder of Girls4Tech™.

Additional ways Girls4Tech reaches its participants

Partnering with Discovery Education to create its digital curriculum resources and content to reach 1.6mn girls by 2023

Partnering with global and national organisations - Scholastic, AIF, Major League Baseball, Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE), R&A, YCAB in Indonesia and Arus in Malaysia - to scale up its program and offer skills in unique ways

Launching new programs such as Girls4Tech 2.0 and Girls4Tech & Code

In 2019, Mastercard conducted a study to further understand gender and generational differences when it comes to perceptions and attitudes of STEM topics and programs, as well as exploring the challenges and motivations for students.

“The study showed that females are less confident, receive less encouragement and need more mentors in STEM. Mastercard’s Girls4Tech program provides each of those elements to young women,” commented Mastercard .

