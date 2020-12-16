Munters brings decades of innovation with Aligned Energy

Munters has a long history in delivering innovative, energy efficient climate control solutions. Started in Sweden over 60 years ago, Munters has deployed its technologies in a host of industries. Munters Data Centers (DC) business, managed by President Michael Gantert, is a key partner for Aligned Energy. Munters has worked closely with Aligned Energy to manufacture and advance the development of their unique cooling solution. Munters entered the data center cooling market 12 years ago and has developed a number of cooling solutions that have been widely adopted and are critical to the efficient operation of many data centers.

When Aligned Energy got in touch to discuss a partnership, it wasn’t to purchase an existing solution, but rather to further develop their own cooling solution and manufacture a product that would reduce equipment lead time and cost, while also improving reliability.

“As an equipment manufacturer of data center cooling solutions, we saw this as an exciting opportunity to collaborate with Aligned Energy,not only to manufacture their cooling solution, but also help them develop it further. Historically, we provide customers with cooling solutions that we developed, and then we work in partnership to configure or customize that solution for the end user.”

“For a data center company to come to us with a pre-designed cooling solution and ask us to manufacture it, while also making it better and easier to install, that was a bit unique from what we've experienced over the past 12 years.”

“Aligned Energy recognized in Munters our history of innovation, engineering expertise, and flexible manufacturing capabilities. They saw those aspects of Munters as key to support their growing business. Our relationship is a true partnership. We share a lot of information including technical engineering details and manufacturing techniques for their cooling solutions.”

“Both Munters and Aligned Energy strive to improve in all areas. Close collaboration is critical to the success of any partnership in this industry.”

“There has certainly been a lot of collaboration between the two companies over the past few years. They have a great cooling technology. We have embraced that, and we really feel Munters has provided value to Aligned Energy by understanding the technology and continuing to develop and enhance it for them.”

“Getting visibility into the customer’s pipeline is important for our planning process. I believe our flexible manufacturing and ability to expand capacity to meet Aligned Energy’s needs is very important. For colocation data center clients, speed is critical. Once they sign a tenant, they need to move very quickly to fill that space.”

“We've worked very closely with Aligned Energy and we’ve been provided selective visibility into their pipeline, which allows us to plan and prepare to best meet their needs. We continuously assess equipment inventory and component stock levels as well as things we can do within our manufacturing footprint to shorten lead times to support Aligned Energy’s growth.”

And the future? “Munters remains committed to partnering with Data Center end users around the world to develop innovative, energy efficient cooling solutions. Our aim is to continue supporting Aligned Energy with cooling products and services that provide them with increasing value. One thing we have learned over the past 12 years is that in the world of data center cooling, there is continuous change. We plan to continue our forward looking strategy and adapt to whatever changes may be desired by Aligned Energy, as well as our entire DC customer base”

“A recent example of our ability to adapt to industry change is our development of a thermosiphon based cooling technology called SyCool. This technology is best in class in terms of energy efficiency, without the use of water. SyCool is a split system that relies on the principal of a two-phase refrigerant thermosiphon to capture more free cooling hours than any other comparable technology in the market. SyCool can also be applied to liquid cooling solutions, and therefore we believe it will be a disruptive technology for the Data Center cooling industry.”