Nereus: Innovative Solutions For The Cloud

Working with the National Institute of Health, Nereus has provided integral solutions to the organisation to assist in its migration of data into a cloud-based platform. With an award-winning team of engineers on the case, paired with its industry-leading program managers, the migration was made easy by Nereus.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) opted for Nereus as a strategic partner for its data migration into the Google cloud (GCP), whilst also asking for project plans, timelines, and timeline projections on training to be delivered. These were delivered by Nereus both in-person, and through remote opportunities, providing leaning opportunities to NIH’s community of scientists and researchers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J8VkaVBJX7M

Nereus innovative data and technology solutions have been designed and created to usher in the new world. As a next-generation partner and integrator, working with some of the largest and most important government customers across the US, Nereus is realising goals whilst mitigating risks for businesses every day.

This is achieved through the provision of valuable and actionable insights into the landscape and the threats facing it, whilst also delivering Anything as a Service (XaaS). The Department of Defense, the Intelligence Community, and the Department of Energy are amongst Nereus’ most high profile clients, along with a large number of their subcontractors.

These agencies can use the solutions provided to completely automate their authority to operate within more than one cloud environment.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies are also on the Nereus radar. As innovation continues to drive the company strategy forwards, these two technologies will be the pioneers of the future.

Investing into real-world applications that enable and work with AI/ML technologies will drive significant value to both Nereus and its customers, which is why the company is focusing on the technologies so much moving forwards.

A multi-cloud environment is what all customers who are moving to cloud-based platforms are looking for. This is why Nereus invests heavily in its security and compliance posture, to ensure that any cloud environment can be secure, trusted and used efficiently by its customers. Continuous innovation into its services and solutions ensure that the platforms will forever be optimised to mitigate risks and always be efficient to use.