Salesforce: global online sales reach an all time high
Latest data insights from Salesforce reveal an all time high for online sales globally totalling US$270bn
Latest data insights from Salesforce reveal an all time high for online sales globally totalling US$270bn
Global CRM leader - Salesforce has released its latest Cyber Week insights. The company analysed global shopping behaviour of over one billion global shoppers on the Salesforce Customer 360 platform.
In the insights report Salesforce identified that global online sales have reached an all time high, with a new record of US$270bn (up 36% compared to 2019). This is reported to be driven by new shopping behaviours as a result of COVID-19 and reduced store holiday hours and traffic.
Top US insights from the report:
“We are blown away by the record growth driven by our customers this holiday season. The Salesforce Customer 360 delivers a scalable platform that enables our global customers to deliver personalized digital experiences. This powerful combination resulted in millions of orders placed and billions of dollars transacted for our customers around the world,” commented Adam Blitzer, EVP & GM, Salesforce Digital.
For more information on business topics in the United States and Canada, please take a look at the latest edition of .