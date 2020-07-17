Tata Consultancy Services supports mission critical tech

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the pandemic has created significant global challenges that have caused widespread disruption. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) believes “that all global challenges need global solutions. We are engaged with our employees, clients, partners, public institutions, and community organisations to rise to the occasion. As the world comes together to fight this, human endeavor and ingenuity will surely prevail over this crisis,” comments TCS.

Continuing its support of mission critical technology

As a leading technology provider, TCS works with thousands of organisations around the world in order to keep them up and running.

“We power the financial backbones of several countries, support some of the largest health care and pharmacy companies in the world, manage integrated systems – including online channels – for retail companies, and run technology for governments and public services organisations. The smooth functioning of all these organisations will be vital during a period of lockdown and social distancing,” adds TCS.

With 50 years of experience in location independent work practices, TCS has the capabilities to deploy collaboration platforms, cloud enabled infrastructure and robust security practices to mitigate the challenges presented by COVID-19. “Our clients have trusted TCS to manage their technology. We will continue to keep earning their trust by working together to navigate these difficult times.”

Currently TCS has pledged over US$200mn to protect and empower those affected by the impact of COVID-19, and is working closely with governments and institutional partners. “We are continuously engaged with government authorities, industry chambers and multilateral organisations to support them in ensuring the safety of communities, while keeping critical services operational. Governments in the countries where we operate recognize the IT sector as mission critical in powering functional economies. We are in touch with public institutions to ensure continuity on all fronts.” TCS is also a strategic partner to the World Economic Forum as part of its COVID-19 action platform.

In addition to its financial pledge and engagement with governments and institutional partners, Tata Sons and Tata Trusts have pledged US$200mn to protect and empower affected communities. The pledge will include the supply of personal protective equipment for frontline medical personnel, respiratory systems, testing kits, modular treatment facilities and training for health workers and the general public.

Combating COVID-19 with technology

Drawing on its experience in research and innovation, TCS has been utilising its knowledge to deliver disruptive solutions and technology. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, TCS has been leveraging its R&D infrastructure to run multiple projects looking for opportunities to support high priority needs around the world.

“The foremost priority lies in the area of healthcare and vaccine research. Some of our initiatives include the COVID-19 patient tracker, creating a quick and light platform for clinical trials systems to rapidly collate effectiveness data in collaboration with pharma and medical institutions, drug molecule discovery using our patented technology and frameworks and exploring promising ideas for affordable and effective ventilators and kits. These represent just some of the ways we are harnessing our expertise to fight this virus.”

