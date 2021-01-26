Allianz: Top 10 global business risks in 2021

An annual report identifying the top corporate risks for the next 12 months and beyond, The Allianz Risk Barometer is ranked by likelihood of the risk in 2021, and based on the insight of more than 2,700 risk management experts from 92 countries and territories.

The 10th edition of The Allianz Risk Barometer 2021, summarised in our top 10, is unsurprisingly dominated by the Covid-19 trio of risks, which take the top three spots, with business interruption, pandemic and cyber “strongly interlinked, demonstrating the growing vulnerabilities of our highly globalised and connected world,” states Joachim Muller, CEO of AGCS.

A further trio of risks – market developments, macroeconomic developments and political violence – are all rising risks, while climate change, which has always placed high in the rankings, remains in the top 10, but falls to number nine.