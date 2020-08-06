Gartner: top 10 2020 strategic technology trends

In a recent report from Gartner, the company highlights the top 10 strategic technology trends that it predicts will drive significant disruption and opportunity in the next five to 10 years.

“For several years, the top trends focused on the intelligent digital mesh, which is a future in which smart devices deliver insightful digital services everywhere. Although intelligent digital mesh is still important, the 2020 trends are structured around the idea of “people-centric smart spaces” — which means considering how technologies will affect people (i.e., customers, employees) and the places where they live (i.e., home, office, car),” commented Gartner.