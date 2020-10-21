Gartner: Top 10 data and analytics 2021 industry predictions

With the impact of COVID-19 driving more and more businesses to rapidly evolve and adoption digital technologies in order to maintain their business operations, Gartner predicts that “Over the next few years, data and analytics programs will become even more mission-critical throughout the business and across industries.”

In its report, Gartner identifies its predictions when it comes to data and analytics in 2021 for 10 core industries: banking and investment services; education; energy and utilities; oil and gas; government; healthcare; insurance; life sciences; logistics; and manufacturing.

