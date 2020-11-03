Gartner: Top 10 Future of Work Trends in 2020 and beyond

In a recent trend report produced by Gartner, the company looks at the ‘ Future of Work Trends Post COVID-19 ’. The report highlights long term implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, for HR functions and work, these included: accelerated trends, new impacts, new priorities, and increased complexities.

With this in mind Business Chief North America takes a look at the top future of work trends that the consultant company expects to see in a post COVID-19 world.

