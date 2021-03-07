Oracle: Top 10 corporate citizenship initiatives of 2020

Following a year of global crises that has tested humanity like never before, Oracle has released its 2020 Oracle Corporate Citizenship Report.

This report spotlights how the tech giant’s greatest assets – its people and technology – are changing lives for the better, and chronicles the impactful work being done in communities across the globe, through Oracle Giving, Oracle Volunteering, Oracle Academy, Oracle Education Foundation, and Oracle’s sustainability and public health efforts.

According to Oracle's CEO Safra Catz, in 2020, from a philanthropic perspective "we were unwavering in our support of thousands of nonprofit and non-governmental organizations worldwide".

When demand on foodbanks, shelters, and health organizations surged, these organizations "knew they could depend on our steady support". And when lockdowns upended in-person educational, environmental, and community programs, "we offered general operating support to help our grantees adapt their programs and weather the storm".

During this time, Oracle Volunteers donated more hours than ever before, even as they swiftly adapted in March 2020 to 100% virtual and contactless volunteering, while Oracle's education initiatives – Oracle Academy and Oracle Education Foundation –proved to be vital in helping students thrive in this challenging environment.

Here are the top 10 highlights.