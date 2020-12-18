brand
Edition:
FacebookInstagramLinkedINTwitterYoutubeMedium
About Us|Advertise|Contact
search

Close

 
#Hospitality#Top 10#Trends#2021

SevenRooms: 10 tech tips for hospitality businesses in 2021

Danilo Mangano, General Manager Europe, SevenRooms lists his top 10 technology tips for hospitality businesses in 2021

Danilo Mangano, General Manager Europe, SevenRooms
|Jan 1|magazine1 min read

Using tech to better leverage data insights across each step of the hospitality journey will be vital for operator success in 2021 – here’s 10 reasons why

For more information on business topics in the United States and Canada, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief North America.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter. 

View Top 10