Top 10 expert trend predictions for fintech in 2021

With the fintech industry predicted to have an annual growth rate of 25% until 2022, totaling US$309.98bn in value , and the disruptive power to disrupt US$4.7trn worth of global financial services, Business Chief North America looks at the top 10 trend predictions for fintech in 2021 made by experts in the industry.

For more information on business topics in the United States and Canada, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief North America .